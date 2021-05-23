You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash snarls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

Two-vehicle crash snarls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

May 23, 2021

SANDWICH – A two vehicle crash caused extensive traffic delays for off cape bound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich sometime after 2 PM Sunday afternoon. The crash happened westbound between exits 63 & 61 (old exits 4-3). Several people were evaluated for unknown injuries with at least one taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 