SANDWICH – A two vehicle crash caused extensive traffic delays for off cape bound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich sometime after 2 PM Sunday afternoon. The crash happened westbound between exits 63 & 61 (old exits 4-3). Several people were evaluated for unknown injuries with at least one taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash snarls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
May 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
