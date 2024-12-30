You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

December 30, 2024



YARMOUTH PORT – Just after 3 PM Monday there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A and Willow Street in Yarmouth Port. A Jeep Wrangler and a GMC Sierra pickup truck appeared to have collided head-on. There were no injuries, but Route 6A had to be closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

