Two-vehicle crash temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port





YARMOUTH PORT – Just after 3 PM Monday there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A and Willow Street in Yarmouth Port. A Jeep Wrangler and a GMC Sierra pickup truck appeared to have collided head-on. There were no injuries, but Route 6A had to be closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN