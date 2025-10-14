WELLFLEET – A reported two vehicle head on crash was reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet about 10:25 AM Tuesday morning. Both drivers were able to self-extricate from the vehicles and were evaluated by EMTs. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Two vehicle head-on crash causes delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet
October 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- This year’s interactive fall foliage map shows when peak changes will occur
- Nantucket experienced worsening drought conditions from August through September
- Massachusetts and California to join global conservation union
- New partnerships to help the incarcerated were announced by Barnstable Sheriff’s Office
- Cape Cod Healthcare encourages women to prioritize breast health this October
- Buzzards Bay Restoration gets a boost from state funding to advance their watershed restoration
- Hyannis Road Work begins Tuesday
- Coastal storm to impact Cape and Islands over holiday weekend
- Lower Cape bridge has been named for fallen WW2 soldier
- Southcoast Wind withdraws Falmouth connector petition
- Provincetown to discuss harbor matters at the Second Annual Waterfront Workshop
- LISTEN: Sandwich cuts ribbon on new senior housing at former school
- Ferry service waives chance and cancellation fees for windy Sunday