Two vehicle head-on crash causes delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet

October 14, 2025

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A reported two vehicle head on crash was reported on Route 6 in Wellfleet about 10:25 AM Tuesday morning. Both drivers were able to self-extricate from the vehicles and were evaluated by EMTs. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

