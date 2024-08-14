WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable Tuesday. It happened about 5:30 PM westbound between Route 132 and Route 149. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Two-vehicle stalls traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable
August 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Vineyard Wind Working On Damaged Turbine, Gets Updated Federal Order
- Pair Of Annual Sandwich Events To Combine In October
- Falmouth Road Race Adds Drone Show And Opening Ceremony To Event Itinerary
- West Nile Virus Detected In Mosquito Samples In Dennis
- You Could Get A Free Stay At The “Re-Treat Suite”
- Vineyard Wind Addresses Turbine Failure, Company Looking Forward
- MassHire To Hold Healthcare Job Fair In Bourne
- Harwich Wins First Cape League Title In 13 Years
- Stanley Cup Returns To Cape Cod
- Massachusetts Parentage Act Updated With Support From Cape And Islands Lawmakers
- Plane From Cape Has Upside-Down Landing
- West Nile Transmission Risk Raised
- Steamship Authority Managing Schedule After Crewing Cancellations