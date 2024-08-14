You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle stalls traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Two-vehicle stalls traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable

August 13, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable Tuesday. It happened about 5:30 PM westbound between Route 132 and Route 149. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

