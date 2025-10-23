You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicles catch fire in front of Falmouth house

Two vehicles catch fire in front of Falmouth house

October 23, 2025

FALMOUTH – Two vehicles caught fire in front of a house in Falmouth Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to Edgewater Drive East about 10:30 AM and worked quickly to keep the flames from spreading to the structure. Some smoke did have to be ventilated. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles appeared to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

