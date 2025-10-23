FALMOUTH – Two vehicles caught fire in front of a house in Falmouth Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to Edgewater Drive East about 10:30 AM and worked quickly to keep the flames from spreading to the structure. Some smoke did have to be ventilated. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles appeared to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two vehicles catch fire in front of Falmouth house
October 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Town meeting passes multi-family housing district in Bourne for MBTA Communities Act
- Gift card donations sought for longtime Thanksgiving food drive
- Local schools receive investments in modern tech
- Latest estimates offer encouraging update for North Atlantic right whale numbers
- Cape and Coast Bank providing assistance to government shutdown-impacted residents
- Coast Guard suspends Coastal Buoy Modernization Plan
- Monomoy High athletics program recognized by Boston Globe
- New England Aquarium given $9M gift, largest in nonprofit’s history
- Local delegation asserts Canal Bridge project will go forward despite federal uncertainty
- New state regulation restricts waiving inspections of homes for sale
- Hundreds gather for veteran’s burial at MA National Cemetery
- Dennis voters to consider community restorations, housing, and childcare at Special Town Meeting
- Dennis sewer work impacting area around transfer station