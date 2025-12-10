You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicles collide at Route 6 & Conwell St. in Provincetown

Two vehicles collide at Route 6 & Conwell St. in Provincetown

December 10, 2025


PROVINCETOWN – Two vehicles collided at the traffic light at Route 6 & Conwell Street in Provincetown about 1:30 PM Wednesday. EMTs evaluated the drivers but no serious injuries were reported. Minor traffic delays were reported. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.

