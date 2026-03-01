Update: Eversource continuing to work to restore small isolated outages from the blizzard

CAPE COD – Eversource is continuing to work on restoration of smaller individual outages resulting from the blizzard. As of 11:30 PM Saturday, Eversource’s map showed 171 customers without power (the utility continues the disclaimer that not all outages may be related to the blizzard). The utility explained the latest efforts in a series of posts on social media:

“The first day was bad because of the conditions, but today was the toughest,” a member of our field team said of tackling hundreds of complex, single-customer jobs. Today, crews hung miles of new wire and replaced an additional 42 transformers damaged by the historic blizzard.

These smaller power outages often aren’t visible until we restore power to the larger sections of our electric system. When the lights come back on for most, we continue the detailed, labor-intensive work of tracking down individual service issues.



Crews repaired service lines to customers’ homes and straightened leaning power lines like here in Provincetown (editor’s note: this appears to be along Route 6A in the Beach Point area of North Truro, just outside Provincetown). If you still don’t have power, please report your outage so that we can send a crew to troubleshoot. We won’t stop working around the clock until everyone’s back on.

(Eversource can be reached at 800-592-2000).