Updated 1:15 PM: Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called for wide area search



BREWSTER – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activated sometime after 12:30 PM Sunday. According to reports a person with dementia was missing from Brewster. A staging area was being setup at the Park & Ride on Route 124 near Route 6. A Mass State Police helicopter also assisted in the search.



From Brewster Police: Police and Fire personnel from Brewster and Harwich are in the area of Headwaters Drive and the Punkhorn searching for a missing 80 year old female, Brenda Collins. The attached is a recent photo of Brenda. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brewster Police Department at 508-896-7011.

Scene photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN