(Updated 12 PM) Live blog: Day 2 as the dig out and restoration after the blizzard shifts into high gear



The big dig out is getting underway and an army of utility line crews from New Hampshire and elsewhere are fanning out this morning after an estimated 88% of Cape Cod lost power in the Blizzard of 2026. Check back to this article through the day for continuing storm coverage.



8:15 AM update: Power outages actually ticked up overnight to 158,803 customers as of this hour. As we reported above with improved conditions, an army of line crews are out beginning the arduous task of restoring power. Travel is still strongly discouraged. Keep off the roads so crews can clear the snow and get to emergencies as quickly and easily as possible.

From Barnstable Fire: During the recent blizzard, the Barnstable Fire Department responded to 32 emergency calls over a demanding 34-hour period. Despite hazardous conditions, our dedicated members worked tirelessly to provide the highest level of service to our residents when it mattered most.

One particularly challenging response occurred during the height of the storm, when a team of four firefighters safely carried an elderly resident from her home, over 500 yards through severe winter conditions, to a department vehicle. She was then transported to a safe location for the duration of the storm. This effort reflects the commitment, compassion, and teamwork our members bring to every call, no matter the circumstances.

Special thanks to our partners at Barnstable Police Department and Town of Barnstable DPW for their help and teamwork during the storm. We would also like to thank our Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers for their tireless work during the storm.

We are proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by our firefighters throughout this storm and we remain ready to assist the residents of the Barnstable Fire District at all times.

Post-Storm Safety Reminders:

• Clear snow and ice from walkways, stairs, and fire hydrants near your home

• Use caution when shoveling, take breaks and know your limits

• Check on elderly neighbors and those who may need assistance

• Ensure heating vents and exhaust pipes are clear of snow

• Use generators and alternative heat sources safely and never indoors

Thank you to our community for your continued support. Stay safe, and please don’t hesitate to call 911 in an emergency, we are always here for you.

From the Town of Sandwich: Good morning, Sandwich,

We are in this together. We know these conditions are challenging. Our crews are working methodically and safely to improve access across town, and we appreciate your continued patience.

Power Restoration Update

A dedicated liaison from Eversource is now in place and working directly with the Town to coordinate restoration efforts.

50% of Sandwich remains without power. The Town has identified a list of priority addresses that will have the greatest population impact as power is restored. Restoration will take time, but coordination is actively underway and additional crews are arriving.

Travel Ban Still in Effect

The state travel ban remains in effect in Barnstable County due to hazardous road conditions. Please stay off the roads unless you are traveling to a shelter or responding to an emergency. Conditions remain dangerous in many areas.

Response & Recovery Efforts

The Town has requested assistance from the National Guard and expects to deploy those additional resources this morning to help our crews with snow removal and tree clearing efforts. Our Emergency Management team continues to pursue all available options to responsibly secure additional resources.

Scenes from Brewster:

10:15 AM update: From Wellfleet Police: The Wellfleet Fire Department is open as a warming and charging station. Flushing water is available at the station; please bring your own containers.

Treat all downed wires as live and do not attempt to move them.

We are working with an Eversource liaison at the Emergency Operations Center to prioritize opening roads and restoring power to the most affected areas. Many roads remain impassable due to downed power lines, poles, and trees. Eversource advises that restoration may take 3–5 days.

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, 210 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, is open as a shelter.

If you need assistance, please call the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.

From Eastham Police: Currently the town is 100% without power. An Eversource representative has been assigned to our Emergency Operations Center and we are coordinating with them on power restoration. Eversource is expecting full power restoration to take multiple days. Due to a heating problem at Nauset Regional High School, the regional shelter at that location has been closed. The travel ban is still in effect, however anyone traveling to a shelter is exempt from that ban. If you feel like you need to stay at a shelter, and you are capable of driving, you should drive yourself to the regional shelter at Dennis Yarmouth High School. The Eastham Library will be open as a warming center throughout the day today and into this evening. Individuals that want to go to the DY shelter, but are unable to drive, can go to the Eastham Library and transportation to the shelter will be provided from there. If you need transportation to the library, please call our station at (508) 255-2324. Our (508) 255-0551 business line is currently down, so all calls to our station should be made on the 255-2324 line. If you have an emergency, you should still call 911. Due to multiple trees and wires down throughout the town, you should not travel unless you are responding to a shelter or there is an emergency.

12 PM update: Eversource had 156,000 electric customers out on Cape Cod as of late Tuesday morning and had what they called a “significant complement” of restoration crews flooding the area. Nine hundred utility crews were on Cape Cod on Tuesday with several hundred more on the way from around New England and beyond.

Officials said outages could last up to five days in some areas, depending on the amount of damage done to an area.

Governor Maura Healey was expected to visit Cape Cod shelters during the day on Tuesday.

Forecasters said a mix of rain and snow was expected on Wednesday, but they were not expecting any significant accumulation on Cape Cod.

Two main shelters remained open, including the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School and the Barnstable Intermediate School. The CCRTA was busing people from the shelter at Nauset Regional High School, which lost heat during the storm. Multiple warming locations were also open in most Cape Cod towns.

The Steamship Authority resumed service on Tuesday and expected to be back on their regular schedule. The Coast Guard said most of their stations had resumed regular service.

Elder Services of Cape Cod said Meals on Wheels would not be available on Tuesday or Wednesday.

From Famouth Emergency Prepardness:

The Town of Falmouth remains in the recovery phase following this week’s major winter storm. Town departments and emergency personnel continue to work around the clock to restore services and ensure public safety throughout the community.

Currently, approximately 93% of Falmouth remains without power, and coordination continues with Eversource to expedite restoration across affected neighborhoods.

The Department of Public Works is continuing road-clearing operations to reopen travel routes for essential services and restoration crews. Many roads remain unpassable due to downed trees and wires, and residents are urged to remain off the roads whenever possible to allow plow, public works, and utility vehicles to operate safely and efficiently.

To support residents in need of heat or charging access, the Town will open a warming center at the Falmouth Recreation Department at 11:00 a.m. today. Please note, this location is not equipped for overnight sheltering at this time.

For those requiring overnight accommodation, two Regional Emergency Shelters are currently open to the public:

Barnstable Intermediate School

Dennis-Yarmouth High School

Anyone needing transportation assistance to the Falmouth warming center or one of the regional shelters should contact the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) at 508-385-1430 and select option 2.

The Town of Falmouth appreciates residents’ continued patience and cooperation during this extensive recovery effort. Updates will continue to be shared through Town communication channels and local media as conditions evolve.

From Dennis Police:

STORM UPDATE / CURRENT SITUATION

Clean-up has already begun from the mess left by the massive snow-storm. Most of the town remains without power, but restoration efforts are underway Cape-wide. Dennis DPW crews are focused on clearing roads, and have been throughout the night. As of 9:00am, there are 78 wires tangled in downed trees and laying across the roadways throughout town. These wires are among the reasons your roads may not be cleared yet. Eversource is in town and presently clearing these hazards. Once the wires are removed, trees will be cut up and roads will be cleared.

ROADWAY UPDATE:

Roads still have inches of compacted snow and ice. We are still asking folks to abide by the travel ban and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. Currently, there is no gasoline available in town. Seasons on 134 has diesel available, but that’s it. Hopefully fuel will become available in the near future. If you have abandoned a vehicle in the roadway, please make every effort to remove it, or contact the PD to let us know where and why you would need assistance. There is a scattering of abandoned vehicles around town hindering plowing.

SHELTER UPDATE:

Travel to the shelter is considered necessary! If you feel comfortable driving, take it slow and careful going to the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at 210 Station Ave in South Yarmouth. You are asked to bring at least two-to-three days of medication and hygiene products. If you cannot drive, you can contact the police department business line for assistance. We are working on transportation options.

POLICE DEPT. UPDATE:

Police are currently inundated with shelter operations, law enforcement duties, road hazards, and wellbeing checks. If you are calling requesting a wellbeing check, please understand that these calls may have extended wait times, as travel is slow and accessing some residences is difficult. If you have contact information for neighbors, we encourage you to call them, as they may be able to check faster than we can.

FIRE DEPT. UPDATE:

Fire has responded to a number of calls over the past few days, and have asked that we pass along some safety information. Please do not heat your house with a gas stove or oven. They have also responded to a number of carbon monoxide alarms as a result of portable generators running too close to houses. While you are out clearing snow from your driveway, please shovel out any fire hydrants, as seconds count, and quick access will make a huge difference.

TOWN HALL / MEETING UPDATE

Town Hall is closed today. The transfer station is closed today, as part of its regular schedule. Town Clerk Terri Bunce has informed us that the following meeting scheduled for this evening have been cancelled: – Select Board – Old Kings Highway Regional Historic District Committee -Cemetery Advisory Committee.

Emergency Management will continue to monitor cleanup efforts and coordinate operations as we recover from the storm. We will continue to post updates. Please share this information to help us keep information moving.