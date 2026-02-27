(Updated 10:30 AM) Live blog – Day 5-the latest: Outages down to 4,000, Barnstable, Ptown incident updates



Good morning Cape Cod. Large strides have been made in recovering from the blizzard. CWN will stay in blog mode for one more day. Scroll down this article for the latest news.



8:30 AM update: Thankfully after a hectic day Thursday, it does not appear there any major incidents overnight. As of this writing, 4,000 Eversource customers are still without power (again the utility is pointing out on their map that not all of the outages may be related to the blizzard). The map shows these remaining outages are mostly small clusters of customers. Line crews continue to work to restore all service.

9:30 AM update: From Barnstable County Government: shelter Update – Friday, Feb 27, 2026 | 8:30 AM

Regional Shelters Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Dennis-Yarmouth

Barnstable

Harwich

Mashpee Shelter Closing at 4:00 PM Today

Provincetown Shelter Closed Today

With power restoration progressing across Barnstable County and shelter census declining, communities are transitioning out of regional shelter operations.

Warming Centers

Some warming centers remain open; however, many are expected to close today as conditions continue to improve.

Please check our updated list before traveling — we will continue refreshing information as towns confirm changes.

Need Housing Assistance?

If you or someone you know still needs temporary accommodations after shelter closure, please contact your town for assistance.

Recovery resources: www.capecod.gov

Thank you to local emergency teams, volunteers, AmeriCorps Cape Cod members, Red Cross partners, medical staff, and dedicated county staff who supported our communities throughout this storm.



10:30 AM update: Barnstable Fire update on Thursday’s house fire at 4275 Main Street: At 5:17 PM, the Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center to a reported structure fire at 4275 Main Street in Cummaquid. A full department recall was initiated, and mutual aid response was requested from the Hyannis and Yarmouth Fire Departments.

While units were en route, dispatch received multiple 911 calls confirming a working fire. Car 3 (Captain, Group 4) arrived to find a 2 1/2-story residential home with an active basement fire. Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack in the basement and conducted a primary search to ensure no occupants were inside. Mutual aid companies assisted with fire suppression operations, while the Sandwich and West Barnstable Fire Departments provided station coverage. A total of 21 firefighters responded to the incident.

There were no reported injuries, and the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Fire damage was contained to the basement, with smoke damage extending throughout the residence. Route 6A (Main Street) was closed for approximately two hours while crews operated on scene.

The fire is believed to be accidental; the official cause remains under investigation.

The Barnstable Fire Department extends its appreciation to our mutual aid partners, the Barnstable Police Department patrol officers and detectives, Town of Barnstable Inspectional Services, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center for their assistance.

This incident was initially reported by a passerby who heard smoke alarms sounding inside the residence. The Barnstable Fire Department reminds residents of the critical importance of maintaining working smoke alarms to provide early warning in the event of a fire.

_____

Provincetown Fire update to Thursday’s CO incident at MacMillan Wharf: Thursday at 6:30 PM, Group 3 led by Paramedic Burrell and Lieutenant Santos demonstrated how the small, textbook-perfect steps can lead to a life-changing outcome.

A suspected Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning call was quickly recognized and handled exactly as taught after the EMS crew began feeling dizzy in what they described as “the hold”.

As the situation intensified, the fire crew arrived and recorded a significant CO reading.

The harbormaster, Fire Crew, EMS crew, and Police Officers collaborated to extricate the patient from a tiny space.

Then, the incident escalated to 8 patients-overwhelming our initial resources. The two initial transports were high-acuity and required 7 of our 10 on-duty personnel.

Special thanks to our mutual aid partners: Truro Fire, Wellfleet Fire, and Eastham Fire, who transported patients from the scene.

Our on-duty staff, call firefighters, and part-time EMTs have gone above and beyond this week for this Blizzard and its aftermath. We appreciate all they do.

What the incident shows: The impact of small, correct actions stacking up to a life-saving outcome. To the crew who lived this narrative and to all who train for moments like these: your attention to detail matters, every step matters, and your teamwork saves lives.