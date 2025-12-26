You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle allegedly fails to stop for police, crashes in Mashpee

Vehicle allegedly fails to stop for police, crashes in Mashpee

December 26, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for Mashpee Police crashed about 9 AM Friday. The crash happened on Job’s Fishing Road off Nathan Ellis Highway. The vehicle reportedly struck a ground power transformer forcing officials to call for a power cut before extricating the driver from the wreckage. Further details were not immediately available. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Power issues were reported in the area.

CWN is checking with Mashpee Police for further details.

