Vehicle catches fire at State Police rotary in Bourne

Vehicle catches fire at State Police rotary in Bourne

May 18, 2024

BOURNE – A vehicle caught fire in front of the Bourne Barracks of the Mass State Police sometime after 9 PM Saturday. The vehicle was fully involved in the rotary just off the Bourne Bridge. No injuries were reported. Traffic was delayed in the area until the fire was put out and the vehicle moved.

