Vehicle crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich

August 15, 2025

HARWICH – A vehicle crash caused heavy traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich. A Provincetown ambulance came upon the scene westbound by mile marker 83 between Routes 137 and 124 about 2:45 PM and rendered care until Harwich officials arrived. No serious injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

