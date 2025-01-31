You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crash leaves car on its roof in Mashpee parking lot

January 31, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A traffic crash left vehicle on its roof. The crash happened in the parking lot of Stop & Stop Gas on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee about 4:15 PM. No injuries were reported. further details were not immediately available.

