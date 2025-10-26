Vehicle crashes deep into woods in Mashpee





MASHPEE – A vehicle crashed deep into the woods in Mashpee around 1:45 AM Sunday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Meetinghouse Road. Firefighters extricated the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injury. A heavy duty wrecker was called to get the vehicle, barely visible from the road, out of the woods. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN