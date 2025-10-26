You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes deep into woods in Mashpee

Vehicle crashes deep into woods in Mashpee

October 26, 2025



MASHPEE – A vehicle crashed deep into the woods in Mashpee around 1:45 AM Sunday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Meetinghouse Road. Firefighters extricated the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injury. A heavy duty wrecker was called to get the vehicle, barely visible from the road, out of the woods. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 