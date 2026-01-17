You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into Sheriff’s Department sign, bursts into flames at the Otis Rotary

January 16, 2026

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department sign at the Orleans Rotary and then burst into flames about 8:15 PM Friday. The drive was able to get out and was evaluated. Police are investigating the crash,

