MASHPEE – A vehicle crashed into the Talbots store at Mashpee Commons about 3 PM Wednesday. A photo appeared to show a SUV had reversed into the front of the store. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. No one in the store was injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle crashes into Talbots store at Mashpee Commons
May 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fin Whale carcass laid to rest off Chatham after stranding in Yarmouth
- Cape drought continues despite improvements statewide
- When to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA forecasts record travel numbers
- MassDOT Informing Property Owners Around Cape Cod Canal Bridges of Acquisitions, Need for Temporary Access
- PICS: Turtle Injured by Errant Golf Shot at Local Course
- Anticipating Need, Cape Cod Children’s Cove Hires New Mental Health Lead
- Town Of Barnstable Continuing to Add to its Tree Coverage, Offering Property Owners Free Foliage
- Joint Base Cape Cod Gate in Sandwich to Remain Open at Least for Several More Months
- Governor’s Energy Bill Could Bring Nuclear Power Back to Massachusetts
- Yarmouth Will Hire Energy Manager to Reduce Energy Use and Cut Carbon Emissions
- Man Released From Custody After ICE Agents Used Hammer to Break Window for Arrest
- New Harborfront Park Has Opened in Provincetown, While Ground is Broken on Recreational Field Improvements
- Mashpee Voters Elect Select Board Members; Approve New Police Station