You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into Talbots store at Mashpee Commons

Vehicle crashes into Talbots store at Mashpee Commons

May 21, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A vehicle crashed into the Talbots store at Mashpee Commons about 3 PM Wednesday. A photo appeared to show a SUV had reversed into the front of the store. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. No one in the store was injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 