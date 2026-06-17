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Vehicle crashes into Whalers Wharf in Provincetown

June 17, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle described as a van crashed into Whalers Wharf on Commercial Street in Provincetown about 9 AM Wednesday. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injuries. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

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