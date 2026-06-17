PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle described as a van crashed into Whalers Wharf on Commercial Street in Provincetown about 9 AM Wednesday. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injuries. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Further details were not immediately available.
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Vehicle crashes into Whalers Wharf in Provincetown
June 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Provincetown