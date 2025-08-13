HARWICH/DENNIS – A vehicle apparently lost control and crashed into the woods shortly before noon Wednesday. The collision occurred on the alley section of Route 6 near the Dennis/Harwich town line. Four people in the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs. At least two of them were transported to Cape COd Hospital. Heavy traffic delays were expected in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6 near Dennis/Harwich line
August 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
