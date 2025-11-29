BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods and overturned on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Saturday. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for motorists headed off-Cape.
Vehicle crashes into woods, overturns on Route 6 in Bourne
November 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
