You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into woods, overturns on Route 6 in Bourne

Vehicle crashes into woods, overturns on Route 6 in Bourne

November 29, 2025

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods and overturned on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Saturday. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for motorists headed off-Cape.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 