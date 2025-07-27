Vehicle crashes through fence, down embankment in Oak Bluffs



OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: At approximately 8:33 AM Sunday morning, Oak Bluffs police and fire personnel were dispatched for a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Sea View Ave Extension at the fishing pier. Initial reports were that a vehicle had crashed into a wall and the occupant was out of the vehicle.

On arrival, police were directed to the bottom of the hill, across from the Lookout Tavern. Officers observed a 2013 Subaru Impreza, with significant front-end damage that had apparently driven over the sidewalk, through the guardrail and down the embankment, before crashing into the railings at the edge of the boardwalk. The driver was seated on a bench and was being tended to by an off-duty firefighter.

Firefighters rendered the scene safe and the driver to driver was transported to the MV Hospital for evaluation.

The vehicle was removed by JWL Transport Inc. Investigation indicated that the driver was attempting to park and accidentally pressed the accelerator rather than the brake. The driver was cited for Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.