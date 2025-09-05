You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle ends up on Verizon box in Dennis

Vehicle ends up on Verizon box in Dennis

September 5, 2025


DENNIS – A Jeep Compass was left in a precarious state after somehow ending up on top of a Verizon box in Dennis. The crash happened around noon Friday on Great Western Road by Thayer Rd. The driver was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.

