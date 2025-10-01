You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle ends up over guardrail at Harwich beach

October 1, 2025


HARWICH – A person driving 4-door Jeep somehow went over the guardrail across from Jack Knife Beach on Route 28 at the Chatham line. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Harwich Fire Department with unknown injuries. Chatham Police assisted at the scene with traffic.   Harwich Police are handling the cause of the accident.   
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan

