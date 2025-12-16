BARNSTABLE – A vehicle fire caused delays for a time for people getting off Route 6 in Barnstable. The fire happened sometime before noon Tuesday on the westbound ramp from Route 6 to Route 132. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle fire causes delay on Route 6 ramp in Barnstable
December 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
