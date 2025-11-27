You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire causes delays on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable

Vehicle fire causes delays on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable

November 27, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle fire caused delays for westbound traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 PM Thursday between Route 132 and Route 149. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

