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Vehicle fire closes Route 28 in Centerville for a time

April 16, 2026

CENTERVILLE – A vehicle fire shutdown Falmouth Road (Route 28) in the area of Lumbert Mill Road for a time late Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

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