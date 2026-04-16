CENTERVILLE – A vehicle fire shutdown Falmouth Road (Route 28) in the area of Lumbert Mill Road for a time late Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
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Vehicle fire closes Route 28 in Centerville for a time
April 16, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Centerville