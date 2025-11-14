WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: Thursday afternoon, the Wareham Fire Department was alerted via 911 of a motor vehicle fire on Sandwich Road. C-2 Asst Chief Haskell arrived on scene and found a vehicle fully involved with an exposure to a structure. Engine 1 with members of Shift 1 arrived on scene and attacked the fire preventing it from extending to the structure. Wareham Tower 1 and Onset Fire Rescue Engine 2 assisted on scene and the structure received minor heat damage and no injuries were sustained. Wareham Police Department provided traffic and scene control.
Vehicle fire in Wareham causes heat damage to nearby building
November 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
