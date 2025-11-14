Vehicle fire in Wareham causes heat damage to nearby building

WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: Thursday afternoon, the Wareham Fire Department was alerted via 911 of a motor vehicle fire on Sandwich Road. C-2 Asst Chief Haskell arrived on scene and found a vehicle fully involved with an exposure to a structure. Engine 1 with members of Shift 1 arrived on scene and attacked the fire preventing it from extending to the structure. Wareham Tower 1 and Onset Fire Rescue Engine 2 assisted on scene and the structure received minor heat damage and no injuries were sustained. Wareham Police Department provided traffic and scene control.