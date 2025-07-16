BOURNE – A vehicle fire slowed traffic on Route 28 in Bourne. The reported fully involved electric vehicle fire was reported about 2:15 PM Wednesday at Battles Buick GMC south of the State Police rotary. No injuries were reported.
Top video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN; lower video via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Video: Vehicle fire slows traffic on Route 28 in Bourne
July 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cyanobacteria alert for Barnstable pond
- State reports first animal case of WNV
- Attorney General Campbell secures millions for statewide opioid recovery
- Cape Cod downgraded to a state of mild drought
- Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage cleaning up ponds for nearly a decade
- Lower Cape town hosting civic education program
- Questions remain after Fall River assisted living facility fire kills 9, sends 30 to hospital
- Governor Healey voices support for school cell phone ban bill
- Dennis officials celebrate calmer Fourth of July conditions at beaches
- Harwich Town Band recognized for 50 years of entertainment
- Nantucket announces settlement in connection to last summer’s Vineyard Wind debris incident
- Grants awarded for Mid-Cape, Outer Cape PFAS projects
- West Nile confirmed in Barnstable