Video: Vehicle fire slows traffic on Route 28 in Bourne

Video: Vehicle fire slows traffic on Route 28 in Bourne

July 16, 2025


BOURNE – A vehicle fire slowed traffic on Route 28 in Bourne. The reported fully involved electric vehicle fire was reported about 2:15 PM Wednesday at Battles Buick GMC south of the State Police rotary. No injuries were reported.

Top video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN; lower video via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

