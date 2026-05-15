Vehicle fire spreads to house in Onset

ONSET – From Onset Fire-Rescue: At approximately 4:51 AM (Friday), the Onset Fire Department received reports of a fully involved house fire at 15 Woodside Avenue.

First arriving units arrived at 4:55 AM and encountered a vehicle fire that had extended into a two-story wood-frame residence. Firefighters immediately deployed an attack line and initiated an aggressive fire attack. Heavy fire conditions were knocked down at 4:59 AM.

The Onset Fire Department responded with Engines 1& 2, Ladder 1, two Chief Officers and a total of 17 personnel. Due to the first arriving engine staffing, which consisted of five members under the Command of Captain Drum, crews were able to simultaneously perform a rapid fire attack while conducting a primary search of the structure. The coordinated effort helped quickly contain the fire and limit further extension into the residence.

This incident highlights the critical importance of proper fire department staffing and rapid response times. Having an adequately staffed engine company arriving quickly on scene allowed firefighters to immediately begin fire suppression operations while also ensuring life safety measures. Early intervention and coordinated staffing continue to play a major role in limiting property damage and improving firefighter and civilian safety.

The department would also like to recognize its Call-Firefighters and the continued success of its partnership with Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Through this model, recruit firefighters who have obtained Massachusetts Firefighter I/II certification volunteer for overnight duty shifts at the fire station, helping strengthen staffing and response capabilities during critical incidents such as this morning’s fire.

As always incidents like this would not be possible without our partnerships with our local agencies. The Onset Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Wareham and Bourne Fire Departments, Wareham EMS, Wareham Police and the Onset Water Department. The Marion Fire Department provided station coverage during the incident.

There were no civilian or public safety injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.