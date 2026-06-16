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Vehicle fire temporarily closes Sandwich Road near Upper Cape Tech

June 16, 2026

Bourne Police/CWN

SANDWICH – A vehicle fire temporarily shut down Sandwich Road in Bourne. The fire was reported by the entrance to Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School around 11:15 AM Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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