FALMOUTH – A vehicle went over the seawall at a Falmouth Beach shortly after 2 PM Saturday. No one was injured in the incident at Falmouth Heights Beach off Grand Avenue. A wrecker was called to extricate the vehicle from its predicament. Falmouth Police are investigating.
Vehicle goes over seawall at Falmouth beach
October 19, 2024
