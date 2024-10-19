You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle goes over seawall at Falmouth beach

Vehicle goes over seawall at Falmouth beach

October 19, 2024


FALMOUTH – A vehicle went over the seawall at a Falmouth Beach shortly after 2 PM Saturday. No one was injured in the incident at Falmouth Heights Beach off Grand Avenue. A wrecker was called to extricate the vehicle from its predicament. Falmouth Police are investigating.

