Vehicle goes up in flames in Sandwich

January 28, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – A vehicle went up in flames in Sandwich Tuesday morning. The fire forced the closure of Great Hill Road until the flames were doused and the vehicle towed. No injuries were reported.

