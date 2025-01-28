SANDWICH – A vehicle went up in flames in Sandwich Tuesday morning. The fire forced the closure of Great Hill Road until the flames were doused and the vehicle towed. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle goes up in flames in Sandwich
January 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
