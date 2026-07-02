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Vehicle hits Bourne Council on Aging building

July 2, 2026

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck the Bourne Council on Aging building at 239 Main Street about noon Thursday. The driver was treated and released at the scene. A building inspector was called to check what was believed to be minor damage. Further details were not immediately available.

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