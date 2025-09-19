HYANNIS – A vehicle struck a building in Hyannis. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Friday at Sunderland Printing at 115 Enterprise Road. According to reports, one car may have struck another pushing it into the structure. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage.
Vehicle hits building in Hyannis
September 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
