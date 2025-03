OAK BLUFFS – About 2:00 PM Saturday, Oak Bluffs Police and Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department responded to the intersection of Circuit Avenue and Masonic Avenue for a two vehicle motor vehicle crash with airbags deployed. There were no reported injuries, and one vehicle nearly struck a house.

At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, one operator was issued a court summons for Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Unlicensed Operation, and Stop Sign Violation.