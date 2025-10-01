You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle nearly crashes into JFK Museum in Hyannis

Vehicle nearly crashes into JFK Museum in Hyannis

October 1, 2025

HYANNIS – A car reportedly nearly struck the JFK Museum building in Hyannis sometime after 10 AM Wednesday. A handrail was damaged but the building was left intact. No injuries were reported

