HARWICH – An apparently unoccupied vehicle overturned in the back yard of a house in Harwich shortly before 11 AM Tuesday. Officials responded to the scene on Martha’s Lane. A building inspector was called though it was not immediately clear of the house was damaged. No injuries were reported. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.
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Vehicle overturned in back yard of Harwich house
July 21, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Harwich