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Vehicle overturned in back yard of Harwich house

July 21, 2026

HARWICH – An apparently unoccupied vehicle overturned in the back yard of a house in Harwich shortly before 11 AM Tuesday. Officials responded to the scene on Martha’s Lane. A building inspector was called though it was not immediately clear of the house was damaged. No injuries were reported. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.

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