Vehicle overturns in Bourne

December 20, 2025

BOURNE – A vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 8 AM Saturday. The crash happened on the ramp from the Scenic Highway to Route 3. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

