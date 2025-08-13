You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns in Hyannis

Vehicle overturns in Hyannis

August 12, 2025

HYANNIS – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 PM at the Sea Meadow Village at 720 Pitcher’s Way. The occupants had self-extricated from the vehicle. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 