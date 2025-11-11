ORLEANS – A rollover crash was reported in Orleans about 9 PM Monday. The collision happened on Route 6A by the Lost Dog Pub. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Vehicle overturns in Orleans
November 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
