Vehicle overturns in Orleans

November 10, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

ORLEANS – A rollover crash was reported in Orleans about 9 PM Monday. The collision happened on Route 6A by the Lost Dog Pub. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

