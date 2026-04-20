BOURNE – A vehicle rolled over on Barlow’s Landing Road in Bourne shortly after noon Monday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle who was transported to a local hospital. The roadway was completely blocked causing detours between Shore Road and County Road. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns on Barlow’s Landing Road in Bourne
Vehicle overturns on Barlow’s Landing Road in Bourne
April 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne