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Vehicle overturns on Barlow’s Landing Road in Bourne

April 20, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A vehicle rolled over on Barlow’s Landing Road in Bourne shortly after noon Monday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle who was transported to a local hospital. The roadway was completely blocked causing detours between Shore Road and County Road. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

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