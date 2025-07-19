PLYMOUTH – A vehicle overturned sometime after 4 PM Saturday. It happened westbound about 3 miles from the Bourne Bridge. The occupants were able to get out and were evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns until the scene was cleared.
Vehicle overturns on Route 25
July 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Six rehabilitated sea turtles released into Nantucket Sound
- Chatham running municipal classes later on this year
- Winners of annual Provincetown dune shack residencies revealed
- Love Local Fest, Cape Cod bracelets moving online, and more with Jen Villa
- Children’s Cove and A Safe Place expand forensic services on the island
- Barnstable Public Schools receives grants for civic education
- Firm picked to advance master plan at Joint Base Cape Cod
- Habitat For Humanity announces new home applications on Upper and Lower Cape
- Free water well testing being offered on Cape Cod
- LISTEN: Meet Michael Nelson, Cape Cod Gateway Airports New Manager
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod crosses charity milestone
- Cyanobacteria alert for Barnstable pond
- State reports first animal case of WNV