Vehicle overturns on Route 25

July 19, 2025

PLYMOUTH – A vehicle overturned sometime after 4 PM Saturday. It happened westbound about 3 miles from the Bourne Bridge. The occupants were able to get out and were evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns until the scene was cleared.

