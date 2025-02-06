You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Barnstable

February 6, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Barnstable sometime after 11 AM. The crash happened eastbound just past the Route 132 exit. Firefighters assisted two people from the vehicle. One of them was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating if the weather was a factor in the crash. Troopers were also checking other minor crashes along the highway. Motorists were urged to slow down and use extra caution.

