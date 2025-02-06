BARNSTABLE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Barnstable sometime after 11 AM. The crash happened eastbound just past the Route 132 exit. Firefighters assisted two people from the vehicle. One of them was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating if the weather was a factor in the crash. Troopers were also checking other minor crashes along the highway. Motorists were urged to slow down and use extra caution.
Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Barnstable
February 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Teen Sentenced To Probation For Alleged Racial Incident
- License Plate Grants Funds Regional Economic Development
- Barnstable Commissioners And Delegates Want To Keep Pocasset Center Open
- A Luxury House is Close to Tumbling into Cape Cod Bay. Will Anyone Stop It?
- LISTEN: Managing Bird Flu in Backyards with New England Wildlife Centers’ Zak Mertz
- Steamship Authority Releases Early Martha’s Vineyard Bookings
- RFK Jr. Appears on Track to Become US Health Secretary as he Wins Key Republican Senator’s Support
- Court Restores Protections for Endangered Whale Species to Prevent Entanglement in Fishing Gear
- LISTEN: Cape Leaders Talk with Healey Administration on Future Under Trump, County Budgets
- Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Elected Chair of Mass Association
- Cyr Points Out Ramifications Of Trump’s Executive Actions
- Bird Flu Response Continues In Plymouth
- Assembly Of Delegates Discussing Proposal To Close Cape Mental Health Center