You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver airlifted after vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Sandwich

Driver airlifted after vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Sandwich

February 3, 2026

SANDWICH – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Sandwich. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 PN Tuesday. The vehicle reportedly lost control eastbound and ended up in the westbound lanes past Route 130. The victim was taken to the former Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

