Vehicle rolls on its roof in Harwich

March 6, 2026

HARWICH – A vehicle rolled on its roof in Harwich shortly after noon. The crash happened on Great Western Road at Deerfield Rd. The driver was able to extricate and did not appear to suffer any serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

