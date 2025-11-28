You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls onto its roof in Centerville

Vehicle rolls onto its roof in Centerville

November 27, 2025

CENTERVILLE – A vehicle rolled onto it roof in Centerville about 10:50 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened on Shootflying Hill Road near Knotty Pine Lane. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated by EMTs. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

