Vehicle strikes boulder, reportedly partially overturns in Falmouth

August 2, 2025

FALMOUTH – A vehicle struck a boulder and reportedly partially overturned in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM Saturday at Chester Street and Wild Harbor Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate and appeared to have escape serious injury, but one person was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

