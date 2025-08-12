You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes building in Hyannis

Vehicle strikes building in Hyannis

August 12, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – On Tuesday shortly after 1 PM Tuesday a vehicle hit the side of  Michaels Arts and Craft store at 88 Enterprise Road in Hyannis. The driver was not hurt. A building inspector was called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

