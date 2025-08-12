HYANNIS – On Tuesday shortly after 1 PM Tuesday a vehicle hit the side of Michaels Arts and Craft store at 88 Enterprise Road in Hyannis. The driver was not hurt. A building inspector was called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle strikes building in Hyannis
August 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
