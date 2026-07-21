You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes Centerville liquor store

Vehicle strikes Centerville liquor store

July 20, 2026

CENTERVILLE – A car reportedly struck the Cape Cod Package Store at 1495 Falmouth Road (Route 28) Monday evening. According to reports, the vehicle left the scene but was located a short time later. The damage to the building was not believed to be structural. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 