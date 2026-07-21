CENTERVILLE – A car reportedly struck the Cape Cod Package Store at 1495 Falmouth Road (Route 28) Monday evening. According to reports, the vehicle left the scene but was located a short time later. The damage to the building was not believed to be structural. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes Centerville liquor store
Vehicle strikes Centerville liquor store
July 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Barnstable, Centerville