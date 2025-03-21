You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes dollar store in Yarmouth

March 21, 2025



YARMOUTH – A van struck the Dollar General store at 447 Route 28 in Yarmouth just after 9:30 AM Friday. The driver was not injured and no one in the store was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

