YARMOUTH – A van struck the Dollar General store at 447 Route 28 in Yarmouth just after 9:30 AM Friday. The driver was not injured and no one in the store was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Vehicle strikes dollar store in Yarmouth
March 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Monomoy Refuge Buys New Building After Losing HQ Last Year to Erosion
- Indoor Pickleball facility “Island Pickle” Gets Special Permit Approval
- Charges Upgrade to Manslaughter for Vineyard Woman After Toddler’s Death in Unattended Car
- Work Beginning On Parts Of Main Street In Hyannis
- Massachusetts Looking For First-Ever Poet Laureate
- LISTEN: State Lawmakers Extending Remote Options for Gov. Meetings
- Fishermen Want to Go Green but Say DOGE Cuts Prevent That
- Cranberry Bogs On Lower Cape Pond To Be Restored
- Suni Williams, Astronaut With Cape Ties, Returns Home After Lengthy ISS Stay
- LISTEN: Behavioral Health Innovators Tackle Teen Mental Health with Free Forum
- Friends of National Seashore Concerned About Federal Money Drying Up
- Center for Coastal Studies New Lead Takes Helm
- Man Charged In Connection To Weekend Homicide In Hyannis